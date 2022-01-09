ANALYSIS – In Kazakhstan, the economic fallout from the pandemic has sparked unrest.

ANALYSIS – The impact of the pandemic on Kazakhstan’s economy has sparked unrest.

Kazakhstan’s economy has been hit hard by trade disruptions, weak global demand for energy, and low growth.

The author is a UK-based analyst who has worked with three Central Asian universities.

LONDON, U.K.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kazakhstan’s economy has sparked unrest, leading to the government’s resignation. Trade disruptions and weak global demand for energy and commodities have had a significant impact on the country’s economy.

The difficulties prompted people to reflect on Kazakhstan’s journey since gaining independence in 1991.

While some sectors of the economy have transformed dramatically, the country’s non-energy producing regions have not reaped the benefits of the progress.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 caused massive social and economic upheaval because the country’s commodity-driven growth paths prevented it from following a traditional cyclical pattern.

Growth rates were predicted to remain low in 2021 and 2022, at 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, while inflation soared above 7%.

The protracted coronavirus epidemic, according to World Bank experts, could exacerbate poverty and inequality in the country.

Growth has slowed, which has resulted in the erasure of per capita income gains as well as a reversal of poverty-reduction plans.

According to Amelie Schurich-Rey, an analyst, as many as 26% of women and 22% of men reported losing their jobs.

According to Anton Tabach, a rating analyst, the country’s rating indicators related to financial stability are on the decline.

He pointed out that revenue in the budget has decreased from 27 percent to 17 percent over the 2012-20 period.

In contrast, expenditure increased from 20 to 25% of GDP in 2020, and the public debt was 23.4 percent of GDP. In the first nine months of 2020, imports to the country decreased by 9.6%, while exports decreased by 18.2%, resulting in a balance of payment problem.

Kazakhstan imports machinery, chemicals, metals, and other goods.

Due to lower raw material prices, revenues from the sale of gas and oil have dropped dramatically.

Between 2022 and 2026, according to another rating analyst, Anton Prokudin, average annual GDP growth will be around 4.8 percent.

Real GDP growth is expected to be 3.9 percent in the baseline scenario.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.