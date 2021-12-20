ANALYSIS – In the Arctic Circle, a major power struggle is brewing.

The economic value of the poles is increasing every day as global temperatures rise and glaciers melt.

*The author is the head of the Turkish-German University’s Department of Economics and specializes in international economics, gravity models, empirical international trade, econometric models, empirical macroeconomics, artificial neural networks, and fuzzy approaches.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Arctic region, also known as “The World’s North Pole,” is named after the Greek word arktikos, which means “near the Bear,” referring to the Ursa Major Constellation.

The continent that includes the South Pole is known as the Anti-Arctic (Antarctic).

The Arctic Point is a shifting floating structure located 700 kilometers from the nearest landmass.

The nearest sea is 1,300 kilometers away at the South Pole of Antarctica, which is a continent.

On January 1, the South Pole’s position, which can move up to 10 meters per year, is recalculated.

There is no country that owns the North Pole or the Arctic Ocean in which it is located.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) establishes an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that extends 200 nautical miles from a country’s territorial sea to the ocean.

However, countries with ocean coasts, such as Norway, Russia, Canada, and Denmark, have launched numerous projects on some parts of the Arctic seabed in order to explore nearby sources and obtain energy from ocean-based sources such as wind and water.

Why are poles important?

Although the melting of glaciers and the poles appear to be directly linked to climate change, the importance of the poles for world states is not limited to climate change.

According to Burcu Ozsoy, director of the TUBITAK Marmara Research Center Polar Research Institute, Antarctica is the “black box” of our planet because it contains information about the world’s past.

Glacier samples will allow us to access a wealth of previously unknown information about the world, as well as information about geological and atmospheric structures.

Aside from allowing climate studies, the poles are places that provide information about the world’s past and future, and whose value is becoming increasingly recognized both economically and scientifically.

