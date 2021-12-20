ANALYSIS – Is Turkey’s new climate policy a case of “connecting the dots” or “joining the dots late”?

ANALYSIS – Is Turkey’s new climate policy a case of “connecting the dots” or “joining late”?

Turkey’s unexpected policy shift could be interpreted as a new engagement strategy, a desire to be heard, or an attempt to try a new approach to obtaining climate finance.

The author works as a sustainability consultant in London.

He is a Chatham House Associate Fellow and the founder of Carboun, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainability in MENA cities.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On October 6, Turkey’s parliament voted unanimously to ratify the Paris Agreement, nearly 5 years after it entered into force.

With the exception of Iran, Libya, Yemen, and Eritrea, all signatories have now ratified the agreement.

Turkey’s delay in ratification was widely assumed to be a leverage in its efforts to change its UNFCCC designation from “Economy in Transition” to “Developing Economy,” which has prevented Turkey from accessing climate finance.

Last month, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the delay in ratifying the agreement was due to “injustices related to state obligations and burden sharing” in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

The Turkish government has unveiled a new climate strategy.

Turkey’s policy shift could be interpreted as a new engagement strategy, a desire to be heard, or an attempt to try a new approach to obtaining climate finance.

However, the timing, right before the COP26 climate summit, the scope, and the official justification all point to genuine concern about climate change’s effects on Turkey’s environment, economy, and even national security.

The Turkish government announced plans to significantly increase its climate ambitions, with a goal of zero carbon by 2053, just days before the Paris Agreement was ratified.

It is now the 64th country to pledge to work toward carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.

Turkey also intends to revise its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement following the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, with more ambitious carbon reduction targets aligned with its zero-carbon goal, according to government sources.

Turkey has also stated its desire to be a leader in climate action that benefits Least Developed Countries.

The specific mechanisms that will be used to achieve carbon neutrality and how they will be funded have yet to be determined.

Short summary of Infosurhoy