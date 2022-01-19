ANALYSIS – Italy had a turbulent year in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2022, Rome faces numerous challenges both domestically and internationally, as a stronger role for Italy and Europe necessitates a more globalized approach entangled in multiple dossiers.

[The author is a political science and international relations expert from Italy.]

CeSPI] has appointed her as the scientific director of the Observatory in Turkiye.

Mario Draghi and his ‘Restarting’ policies were the focus in Italy in 2021.

Draghi, the former governor of the European Central Bank, assumed office as the head of the Italian government on February 13, 2021, at the request of President of the Republic Sergio Matarella.

Containment and confidence building were the top priorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the thorny issues of effective vaccination and urgent economic recovery.

Furthermore, Rome has emphasized its role as a leader in international affairs.

Vaccination drive

Although Italy had a high level of success administering vaccines at the start of 2021, the national figures quickly declined.

Draghi’s technical leadership focused on protecting Italy’s national interest and re-launching its role at international level, particularly in Europe and within the Western framework, in order to break away from the former political administration of the so-called ‘National Unity’ government.

Under the scope of EU law transparency on anti-coronavirus vaccine exports outside the bloc, Rome was the first country to block the export of some vaccines.

Despite the initial challenges, an effective and comprehensive national vaccination campaign was finally promoted, with the goal of serving as the primary defense against the dramatic scenes expected in 2020, as well as an antidote to lockdowns, a collapsing health system, and the sense of powerlessness that has long plagued Italians.

As a result, vaccination and virus containment measures have been phased in, with the ‘Green Pass’ certification and related restrictions for those who have not been vaccinated coming into effect in summer 2021.

In response to the growing number of virus variants and positive cases, third-dose inoculations and, finally, vaccine mandates for certain groups of workers, as well as all people over the age of 50, have been implemented.

Simultaneously, as dissatisfaction among so-called “anti-vax” activists led to street protests, a new social cleavage emerged, with ramifications.

