ANALYSIS: Kazakhstan is rapidly establishing itself as a major energy hub for China and Europe.

ANALYSIS: Kazakhstan is rapidly establishing itself as a major energy crossroads for China and Europe.

Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country, sees a bright future in 2022, with economic recovery and improved energy ties to Russia, China, and Europe.

– The author is a British analyst who has collaborated with universities in three Central Asian countries.

Reuters, LONDON –

Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country, is quickly emerging as a major energy destination for China and the West, as their demand for oil and gas rises in the near future.

At a recent summit-level meeting, Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pursue the construction of energy corridors to China and Europe, as well as to establish production and sales infrastructure to facilitate CNG sales.

Both countries are also considering the construction of high-speed highways as a new mode of development for bringing technological innovation and economic development to the regions that connect Europe and China.

This transportation route, according to analysts, will not only facilitate increased export flows and improve transportation logistics, but will also significantly contribute to the economic development of the participating countries.

Finland’s ports will be connected to Western China via the Baltic countries, Kazakhstan, and Russia’s Kazan and Orenburg via the Europe-Western China-Russia-Kazakhstan transport corridor.

The energy ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan hope to promote the gas vehicle fuel market and develop a network of gas-filling infrastructure along international routes over the next few years.

As a result, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and his Kazakh counterpart Magzum Mirzagaliyev signed a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure development for the use of natural gas as a fuel on the Europe-Western China international transportation route.

The entire group’s action plan

A joint action plan was signed to improve the road infrastructure of the Europe-Western China route as well as the Meridian highway.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister Andrei Kostyuk and Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Berik Kamaliev.

The Europe-Western China transportation corridor will link locations along the route to transcontinental transportation, allowing them to benefit from transit traffic passing through their communication corridors.

As the share of transportation services in the gross domestic product rises, transportation will become a priority for the economy, potentially attracting revenue and investment.

Infosurhoy summarized.