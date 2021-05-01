Analysis: Marsch signing triggering Leipzig restart

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, April 29 (Xinhua) — First division RB Leipzig has made many fundamental changes to the club in the past decade. The club’s developer Ralf Rangnick left as well as vital players and coaches like Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Having risen to the Bundesliga’s No. 2, the departure of head coach Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season is triggering the biggest challenge in the club’s history. He is not the only one to leave as the sporting director Markus Kroesche, key defender Dayot Upamecano (to Bayern), and most probably some other players like team captain Marcel Sabitzer are set to follow suit.

While RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch has agreed on a two-year contract, his future club is undergoing major changes to its internal structure.

“We won’t wave the white flag. We will remain in an attacking mood, and Julian is going to feel us snapping at Bayern’s heels,” Oliver Mintzlaff stated.

The club’s chairman has demanded that his soon-to-leave coach finishes the job properly “as we are aiming to have our best ever league season and win the cup,” the 45-year-old former marathon runner added.

Mintzlaff announced he would quickly close the gaps as soon as everything connected with Nagelsmann’s 25-million euro move to Bayern Munich had been finalized.

“We have proved we can continue no matter what happens. In the past, I often heard that’s it for Leipzig. It wasn’t,” he said.

Appointing Marsch appears an understandable decision as the U.S.-born coach went through several stages in the football imperium of main sponsor and club owner, energy-drink manufacturer Red Bull.

Head-coach in New York, Rangnick’s assistant in Leipzig, and head coach in the Salzburg subsidiary made the 47-year-old the first choice ahead of Wolfsburg’s Oliver Glasner.

With Marsch looking forward to taking over his first club in one of Europe’s major leagues, he called Leipzig “a perfect fit”. He added that he understands the club’s philosophy perfectly.

The final confirmation of the involved clubs was made this Thursday morning in advance of Leipzig’s German cup semifinal this Friday evening and Salzburg’s Austrian Cup final against Linz on Saturday.

The designated Leipzig coach is known for his unconventional methods. While in charge of the team around emerging star Erling Haaland in 2019, Marsch’s overwhelming passion came to light. Having to make up for a 3-0 setback against Liverpool, a video clip showed him shouting: “This is not a fucking friendly.” Salzburg turned the thing into a 4-3 win.

The German and the Austrian side are expected to agree on a 2.5-million-euro transfer fee for Marsch paying tribute to their close ties.

Marsch is said to have rejected an offer from Premier League side Tottenham and the Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt.

“By appointing Marsch, we have completed our coaching plans. He has developed significantly over the past years and knows all about our club and the city,” Mintzlaff said. The official renewed his demand to defend the club’s status as Germany’s main rival to Bayern and to win titles. Enditem