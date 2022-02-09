ANALYSIS – Media wars between Germany and Russia: neither is better than the other

ANALYSIS – Media wars between Germany and Russia: neither side is better than the other

It is all too clear in the context of this media conflict that it is not about formal legal reasons or media freedom, but about the continuation of the region’s geopolitical conflict by other means.

*The author works as an editor for TRT Deutsch.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Russia has been harshly chastised by Germany and the EU for banning the German foreign broadcaster DW from broadcasting.

They claim that this action is not comparable to previous German actions against RT DE, but Russia has a different perspective.

The EU Commission, as well as the German government, is outraged.

The Russian Federation informed “Deutsche Welle” (DW) on February 4 that it would be barred from broadcasting in Russia in the future, and that its journalists’ accreditation would be revoked.

In addition, proceedings to classify the medium as a “foreign agent” would be initiated.

Even as recently as 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had opposed the State Duma’s demand.

The measure, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, is a symmetrical response to RT DE’s broadcasting ban in Germany.

The lack of a media law license was used by the Commission for Licensing and Supervision of State Media Authorities (ZAK) to justify the prohibition of “broadcasting and distribution of the television program RT DE” at the beginning of February 2022.

The Germans believe their actions are justified.

On the one hand, RT had not applied for a license under Germany’s State Media Treaty, and on the other, the government was not allowed to own or operate media.

This was a result of Nazi Germany’s use of state-controlled media.

The FRG owns DW.

The fact is that, like Rossiya Sevodnya, the German state owns DW, a broadcasting station that is owned by the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG).

The budget is also decided by the legislatures in each country.

However, in Germany, it is believed that two people doing the same thing are not necessarily doing it in the same way.

The Deutsche Welle law states that DW’s reporting serves to “enable an independent formation of opinion” and that it may not “unilaterally support a party or other.”

