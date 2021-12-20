ANALYSIS – OPEC(plus) maintains the status quo and maintains production levels.

ANALYSIS – OPEC(plus) sticks to its guns and maintains the status quo in terms of production.

Despite numerous calls from the United States to add more barrels to the market, the oil producers’ alliance has taken this step.

*The author is a Caracas-based political risk and oil analyst.

Venezuela’s capital, Caracas

At its 21st ministerial meeting on Monday, the world’s major oil producers agreed to stick to an existing plan that requires them to gradually phase out production cuts, reaffirming their July decision to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day through October and November.

OPEC(plus) made the decision despite calls from the US to add more barrels to the market to cool off a long-term rise in oil prices, which are now above (dollar)80 per barrel for the main benchmarks Brent and WTI, and amid energy crises in Europe and China that have pushed natural gas prices to record highs.

In this regard, rising energy prices, combined with ongoing inflation in critical commodities, food, and transportation costs, have become a perfect storm for sabotaging an already sluggish economic recovery following the global devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a particular impact on oil-consuming countries like China, India, and the United States.

In terms of geopolitics, OPEC(plus) has demonstrated since its inception, and even more so since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, that it is the dominant player in global oil production and exports, and that maintaining and even expanding its market share and influence on oil prices is an important part of its strategy.

In the same way, the dynamics surrounding Iran and any potential resumption of nuclear talks with Washington, which could lead to the lifting of sanctions against its oil exports in the medium term, as well as the critical oil situation in Venezuela, which is also subject to US sanctions, represent two key game-changing issues for OPEC(plus) if it maintains its strategy of limiting overall production, in case of extra barrels arriving from Iranian or Venezuelan ports.

Also, OPEC(plus) appears to be pursuing a different strategy to tip the scales in its favor and project geopolitical power in relation to other players, such as.

