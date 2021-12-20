ANALYSIS – Russia stymies US plans to establish bases in Central Asia

Recent tri-nation war games near the Afghan border suggest Russia will discourage Central Asian allies from allowing US military bases there.

Apart from military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Russia is working nonstop to mobilize public opinion in Central Asia to deny the US any military presence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said war games aimed to prevent any spillover from Afghanistan to Central Asia following the conclusion of the tri-nation joint military maneuvers along their borders with Afghanistan.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), founded in 1992 and led by Russia, is a military alliance of SIX former Soviet states that ensures the collective defense of any member facing external aggression.

After the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, Moscow sent a clear message to its Central Asian allies that they are not in the mood to assist the US in any way, including providing a base to keep an eye on the region.

A US base, according to Russia, will cause problems for the host countries by introducing new security concerns.

Also, the US military presence in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan may be in direct conflict with the CSTO, which is led by Russia. The Russian Duma (parliament) has stated that “there can be no talk on any deployment of American contingents in these states,” as the CSTO Charter requires the consent of all other members.

Lavrov noted that Washington has been negotiating with all of the states bordering Afghanistan for several months to allow some logistics support centers and bases for the withdrawal of equipment from Afghanistan.

No CSTO member country, including Uzbekistan, which withdrew its full membership from the military alliance in 1999, was enthusiastic about allowing US military boots on its soil.

Lavrov noted that Russia’s position was similar to that of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and that none of them required the presence of the United States.

He claimed that because Washington wanted to use these bases to conduct operations inside Afghanistan, “it will hold our allies hostage” to US policies, which have failed in the region and elsewhere.

