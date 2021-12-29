ANALYSIS – Saudi ballistic missile program: Gulf rivalry between the US and China

ANALYSIS – Saudi ballistic missile program: Gulf rivalry between the United States and China

Saudis are forced to seek defense alternatives due to the US’s unwillingness to act in the face of numerous threats to the Saudi regime.

– The author is the head of the Mardin Artuklu University’s Political Science and International Relations Department.

MARDIN is a city in Turkey.

Saudi Arabia is developing a ballistic missile with China’s help, according to US intelligence agencies.

Shortly after, Iran launched an exercise called The Great Prophet 17 in which it also used ballistic missiles, re-igniting international interest in the Gulf.

The fact that both countries are receiving Chinese assistance in developing a ballistic missile program presents a serious problem for the United States’ recent policy of encircling China.

The world is watching to see how the US reacts to this move by the Saudis, after the US reacted angrily to the fact that its allies in the region have developed strategic cooperation with China in the past.

In fact, the current situation is a result of the unpredictable nature of US foreign policy and China’s determination to protect its vital interests in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia’s search for a more secure alternative

Iran has gained a strong ally in China as the US continues to be unethical in blocking nuclear activities and is accepted as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In the Gulf’s Iranian-Saudi rivalry, this resulted in a complete opening of the power asymmetry against the Saudis.

The Saudis were forced to seek alternative defenses as a result of the US refusal to respond to Iranian threats to the Saudi regime, the Saudis’ isolation in the Yemen war, and the withdrawal of US air defense systems from south of Riyadh in September.

Apart from the Dongfeng-3 ballistic missiles imported from China in 1988, the Saudis have purchased all of their weapons from Western countries, particularly the United States, with great loyalty since 1932, when the country was founded, but are now beginning to question their defense reliance on the West.

The Saudis’ decision to turn to China, the United States’ biggest defense and weapons rival, sends important signals in this process.

The United States’ policy, which previously considered the, is undergoing a significant shift.

