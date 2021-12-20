ANALYSIS – Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s president, steps down, but his system continues to rule.

ANALYSIS – Austrian President Sebastian Kurz resigns, but his system continues to rule.

After probe authorities raided offices, mounting pressure forces Kurz to resign, but the opposition claims his system is still in place.

While the rest of the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, corruption scandals have rocked Austria, a landlocked country in Central Europe.

The first allegations of corruption were leveled against the deputy prime minister of the Austrian People’s Party (OVP) and Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) coalition government in May 2019.

Similar allegations were leveled against Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz between 2016 and 2018, when he led the OVP-Green Party coalition government.

The OVP headquarters, the Finance Ministry, and Kurz’s offices were raided last week by police accompanied by investigators from the Central State Prosecutor for Economic Crime and Corruption (WKStA).

According to prosecutors, officials confiscated Kurz’s and several politicians’ cell phones as well as certain documents in order to broaden the scope of the investigation, which also included nine other people and three organizations.

The investigation is said to be related to allegations of corruption, bribery, and abuse of power.

Taking a look at Kurz’s administrative system, dubbed “System Kurz” for short, which has a reputation that extends beyond the country’s borders, can be beneficial.

The system’s first step involved promoting people in Kurz’s close circle to appropriate positions, the second involved using the country’s most powerful institutions to advance Kurz and OVP’s interests, the third involved “funding the media to produce appropriate news” in exchange for advertising, and the fourth involved repressing judicial authorities who investigated the irregularities revealed by the Partial Report.

The Ibiza affair is a political scandal involving Johann Gudenus, a deputy leader of the Freedom Party (FP), and Heinz-Christian Strache, the former vice-chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party (FP).

lust for power

Along with Hungary and Poland, Austria has been added to the list of European Union (EU) member countries that have deviated from the rule of law principles.

Hungary and Poland, on the other hand, have an excuse.

