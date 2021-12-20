ANALYSIS – Tajikistan will host regional power summits to discuss Afghanistan.

Two high-level meetings of regional and global powers will be held to discuss issues such as recognition, bilateral relations, and cooperation with the Taliban-led Afghanistan.

The author is an analyst based in the United Kingdom who has worked with universities in three Central Asian countries.

On Thursday, the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, will host two important summit meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to discuss Afghanistan-related issues.

The meeting in Dushanbe will be attended by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, and Pakistan, as well as Afghanistan, which has observer status at the SCO.

This will be the first major regional meeting since the Taliban announced their interim government in Kabul on September.

The CSTO session will be hosted by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Russia, and the Armenian prime minister expected to attend.

The SCO member countries of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as Armenia and Belarus (SCO observer states), formed the group in 1992.

The leaders agreed to work together on the Afghan issue with SCO member countries and other international organizations, according to CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Russia is eager to reclaim and assert its role as a bulwark for Central Asian states, promising to upgrade its weapon system in the process.

The leaders will approve a plan to equip the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF) with modern weapons and equipment, according to CSTO’s Deputy Secretary-General Valery Semerikov.

The CRRF was established in 2009 as a joint task force made up of independent military units from the CSTO with the goal of countering limited military aggression against member states, as well as fighting terrorism and drug trafficking.

According to Semerikov, the decision was made in light of concerns about future developments in Afghanistan and their potential negative impact on the situation in Central Asia.

He also stated that “growing threats to Russia’s strategic defense assets in Central Asian states” were present.

The Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan has provided Russia and China with numerous opportunities to expand their influence in South and Central Asia.

Given the stability guarantees sought by Russia, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the prevention of extremist groups crossing over from Afghanistan, there is a chance that these will be achieved.

