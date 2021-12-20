ANALYSIS – The Akinci drone in the skies is heavily armed and dangerous.

It’s important to remember that the success in the border areas of Karabakh, Syria, and Libya was due to the Turkish way of drone warfare, not just Turkish drones.

It remains to be seen which concepts and approaches to warfare the Akinci will inspire.

*The author is the director of the Security and Defense Research Program at EDAM Dr., an Istanbul-based think tank.

Kasapoglu is also a Jamestown Foundation non-resident fellow on Eurasian Military Affairs.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Turkish Armed Forces received the first batch of its new Akinci unmanned aerial systems (UAS) recently.

The Akinci drone was designed and manufactured by Baykar, the same company that created the ‘Pantsir-hunter’ Bayraktar TB-2. It has a lot of firepower and has a lot of CONOPS flexibility.

More importantly, along with other notable achievements such as TUSAS’ Aksungur anti-submarine warfare drone, STM’s Kargu and Alpagu kamikaze drone baselines with advanced artificial intelligence features and algorithms, Meteksan and Ares Shipyard’s ULAQ unmanned naval surface combat system, and newly introduced unmanned land warfare system prototypes, Turkey’s defense technological and industrial base has grown exponentially.

The combat payload of the Akinci is noteworthy because it is heavily armed and dangerous.

Following Turkey’s Syria and Libya expeditions, the Baykar Bayraktar TB-2 played a key role in Azerbaijan’s military victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The Akinci’s large combat payload capacity of 1,350 tons makes it a much bigger beast than the Bayraktar TB-2, allowing for more lethal weaponry and more flexible CONOPS.

During live-fire tests, the Akinci has already carried Roketsan’s MAM-T munitions.

For starters, the MAM-L, a smaller weapon that weighs 22 kg and has a range of 8 to 14 kilometers, was the weapon of choice for Turkish and Azerbaijani military operations.

The MAM-T, a new and heavier variant, weighs more than 90kg and provides more destructive firepower.

The Akinci can also carry Turkey’s TUBITAK-SAGE joint direct attack munitions, such as guided dumb-bombs.

Without a doubt, the SOM-A indigenous air-launched cruise missile deserves the most attention among the Akinci’s combat payload configurations.

The SOM-A and Akinci combination will provide Turkish military planners with deep strike capabilities from unmanned platforms with a range of about 250 kilometers.

Such a capability would be useful in hostile airspaces, such as Syria.

