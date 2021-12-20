ANALYSIS: The Asia-Pacific is becoming the third front in the New Cold War.

US allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific have reservations about the US’ extended deterrence from time to time, and these reservations aren’t always related to China.

Professor of international relations at Nisantasi University in Istanbul, the author.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

On September 1, the US, UK, and Australia signed a new security pact.

Many people have expressed their displeasure with the agreement, which allows high-level uranium technology used in American nuclear submarines to be shared.

For starters, it’s not hard to figure out who the AUKUS Pact’s primary target is, so China’s reaction was the most forceful.

However, AUKUS stated immediately after the three states signed the pact that it was not targeting any one country and that its goal was to prevent possible regional conflicts.

These statements, however, were insufficient to calm the Beijing leadership, as it was clear what kinds of crises nuclear submarines could prevent.

As a result, China claims that the United States’ decision to share nuclear submarine technology with its two allies with the goal of targeting the Asia-Pacific region will upset regional balances, reintroduce the Cold War mentality to the region, and incite a new arms race.

The New Cold War refers to the competition between the US, Russia, and China to limit their competitors’ freedom of movement in specific areas.

In the previously opened fronts of the New Cold War, particularly the Mediterranean and the Black Sea-Caucasus region, there was regional armament.

Let us not forget that efforts are being made to expand the third front, which stretches from Afghanistan to the East and South China Seas, a region that is already heavily militarized.

When the US withdrew from Afghanistan, it wanted Beijing and Moscow to bear the full brunt of the consequences of engaging or not engaging with the Taliban, including terrorization and division of the region, as well as the region falling under the influence of certain powers.

With AUKUS, China’s nuclear and anti-accessarea denial capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region are now more expensive.

China’s capability to deny access to certain areas.

