While Iran cannot afford a military conflict with Israel, given its new Gulf allies, Israel does not want a new conflict on its border.

Three weeks ago, the merchant tanker Mercer Street, which was owned by an Israeli billionaire, was attacked by Kamikaze drones while sailing in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Masirah, Oman.

The vessel, which was sailing under the Liberian flag, lost two crew members, one British and the other Romanian.

The attack has not been claimed by any state, militia, group, or other entity.

The Israeli government, on the other hand, has accused Iran, a claim backed by US and UK officials but denied by Iranian and Russian officials.

In recent months, tensions between Iran and Israel have risen.

Days after the attack, Israel launched cross-border airstrikes in Lebanon for the first time in seven years since the start of the war with Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran.

The explosion of Iran’s largest navy ship and a former Israeli-owned vessel traveling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were both caused by attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf region this year.

Mercer Street, on the other hand, is the first vessel to be attacked and lose crew members.

This year has seen the emergence of new governments in both Iran and Israel, both of which must prove themselves to domestic skeptics.

Although neither side wants a war, internal political pressure has resulted in harsh statements and provocations with no public claims of blame.

Following a parliamentary crisis, a diverse coalition of eight parties spanning the left, far right, and, for the first time in Knesset history, an Islamist party representing Palestinian citizens of Israel reached an agreement to form a government, ending the rule of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party.

