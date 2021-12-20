ANALYSIS – The Ohrid Agreement’s Legacy and Implications on the 20th Anniversary

ANALYSIS – The Ohrid Agreement’s Legacy and Consequences on the 20th Anniversary

Despite the concerns, the Ohrid Agreement has been in force for the past two decades, with Macedonia making significant progress toward NATO and EU membership.

*The author is an associate professor at the University of Sarajevo’s Faculty of Political Science.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

In August of 1992, Macedonians and Albanians came to an important agreement.

The Ohrid Agreement put an end to months of violence in Macedonia and paved the way for major changes.

The agreement, which had been negotiated between the major parliamentary parties at the time, was signed on Aug.

13th of January, 2001

In this Balkan country, months of armed conflict came to an end, and major reforms were implemented.

More authority has been given to local governments.

Employment in the public sector was open to all without regard for race or gender.

The agreement stated that steps would be taken to “correct current imbalances in the composition of the public administration, in particular through the recruitment of members of under-represented communities,” which essentially meant that ethnic Albanians would be more likely to hold positions of power and authority.

In addition, the agreement stated that “any other language (other than Macedonian) spoken by at least 20% of the population is also an official language…” This was a significant step toward reducing discrimination in Macedonia prior to the agreement.

Affirmative action (or “positive discrimination” in the agreement’s language) was also implemented at state universities for under-represented communities.

The Albanian National Liberation Army (UK) disarmed in exchange for these changes, and NATO was given the task of overseeing and implementing the disarmament process.

This mission, known as Operation Essential Harvest, lasted just over a month.

The Ohrid Agreement was not universally regarded as permanent.

The Economist’s coverage of the talks and agreement in Ohrid, Macedonia, expressed concern about the possibility of renewed violence.

The Economist, on the other hand, got it right when it said, “The agreement will assuage Slav fears of separatism by preserving the notion of a unitary state, while responding to ethnic Albanian complaints of official neglect and exclusion.”

