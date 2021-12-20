ANALYSIS – The US’s global leadership role is deteriorating.

As the deadline for the US withdrawal from Iraq approaches, the US continues to lose credibility in the eyes of the international community.

The author is a member of Ibn Haldun University’s Political Science and International Relations Department.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the United States invaded Iraq and Afghanistan.

The goal was to destroy terrorist groups targeting the United States, also known as the “free world,” and rebuild these two countries so that democracy could be restored.

Over the next two decades, the United States failed not only to completely eliminate the actors it labeled as terrorists, but also to establish a democratic state structure in these countries.

Civilians were displaced from their homes, subjected to various forms of violence, and killed in clashes in large numbers.

In every way since then, the two countries have regressed.

The revelation that many of the claims made to prepare the ground for these invasions, such as Saddam’s regime’s possession of nuclear weapons in Iraq, were made up by neoconservative foreign policy makers at the time, dealt a serious blow to the US’s credibility and resulted in a loss of prestige.

The United States’ claim to be the world’s leader has been weakened by its government’s arbitrariness and incompetence.

And the most recent developments in this process were the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan and the traumatic events that followed.

The relatively limited invasion of Syria was added to these two countries in the fall of 2014, beginning with air support for the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the fight against Daesh (or, ISIS).

In Syria, too, the US was unable to achieve its goals.

Daesh was defeated, but not completely vanquished.

With the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, there’s no guarantee that such groups won’t pop up elsewhere in the region, including in Syria.

The Assad regime, which has committed grave war crimes and is the country’s biggest impediment to democracy, continues to rule.

Russia and Iran are responsible for Assad’s regime’s existence.

Unfortunately, the superpower of the United States was unable to subdue these two regional powers and achieve its goals in Syria.

It’s getting worse.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.