ANALYSIS – Washington’s allies are wary of the US after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

ANALYSIS – Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Washington’s allies are wary of the US.

With the United States’ perceived loss of global clout, some of its allies may seek support elsewhere, even forging new alliances outside of Washington’s traditional sphere of influence.

-The author is a Middle East and North Africa conflict and geopolitics researcher and journalist who focuses on the Gulf region.

ANKARA

As the Taliban swept across Afghanistan and seized the capital Kabul, the world watched in horror, and the faction’s announcement of an interim government [1] on September 7 was further proof of the US military withdrawal’s flaws.

Many US allies and partners who have relied on American military and security support in the past may be concerned, believing that America’s support isn’t always guaranteed.

Some of the US’ allies may seek support elsewhere, even forging new alliances outside of Washington’s traditional hegemony, as the US’ perceived loss of global influence grows.

Meanwhile, as both superpowers seek to fill the ever-expanding vacuum left by Washington, China and Russia’s growing dominance in the Middle East and surrounding regions may accelerate.

Pakistan is one American ally that could face immediate consequences as a result of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite Islamabad’s assertion that it has exhausted its leverage over the Taliban, Washington has repeatedly pressed Pakistan to do more to broker a peace agreement between the Taliban and the now-displaced Afghan government.

Before Washington’s complete withdrawal, a schism was evidently widening.

Furthermore, while NATO has stated [2] that Pakistan has a “special responsibility” to ensure that the Taliban fulfills its international obligations, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari responded that her country “would no longer accept being blamed for the failures of others.”

With the US-Pakistan relationship deteriorating over the country’s political future, Islamabad may feel even more isolated from Washington, serving as a cautionary example of how America’s allies may feel abandoned.

Power dynamics in the Middle East are changing.

While Afghanistan’s neighbors may feel threatened, the United States’ waning influence in the Middle East may force its regional allies to reconsider their positions.

The United States has already announced its intention to leave Iraq by the end of 2021.

Although the US has backed the current Iraqi government, if Washington fails to learn from its Afghanistan withdrawal, Baghdad may feel vulnerable.

Relationships with its allies are even more important for Washington.

