ANALYSIS: What is the significance of January 9 in the Republika Srpska?

Milorad Dodik and his regime are demonstrating their contempt for Bosnian institutions by commemorating the 9th of January.

The author is an associate professor at Sarajevo’s Faculty of Political Science.

ANKARA

Republika Srpska held a ceremony to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its founding on January 9 this year.

Apart from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s top brass, the Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as a representative from the Chinese Embassy, were in attendance.

Two members of the European Parliament from France have also arrived in Banja Luka.

A convicted war criminal was one of the VIP guests.

The commemoration of an unconstitutional date brought this diverse group together.

Bosnian Serb leaders began the process of secession thirty years ago this January.

Soon after Bosnia’s independence referendum on March 1, the extremist Bosnian Serb leadership put into action a genocide plan.

The assault on Bosnia lasted three and a half years.

In July 1995, the most brutal phase of the three-and-a-half-year genocide against Bosniak Muslims took place in Srebrenica.

After the war, the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) tried the entity’s key founding fathers.

Many people in Bosnia and Herzegovina and elsewhere had hoped that in the immediate aftermath of the war, an internationally recognized judicial truth would be accepted as fact and that the prison sentences handed down would serve as a deterrent to future war crimes.

In fact, the exact opposite occurred.

Not only has there been widespread denial of the Bosnian Genocide, but a trend of glorifying genocidaires and war criminals has also emerged.

Hariz Halilovich, a Bosnian-Australian scholar, coined the term “triumphalism” to describe the latest stage of the Bosnian Genocide.

Since the summer of 2021 and counting, we’ve seen both the continuation of ‘triumphalism’ and the beginnings of secession.

In retaliation for the former High Representative’s decision to make genocide denial illegal, Bosnian Serb officials have effectively blocked the country’s functioning since late July last year.

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska cleared the way in December for this entity to pass legislation establishing parallel defense institutions.

