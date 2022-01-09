ANALYSIS: What is the state of the Iraqi government?

ANALYSIS: How is Iraq’s government process going?

Political polarization has a negative impact on the formation of governments.

The Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM)’s Iraq Studies Coordinator is Duman.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Despite its 100-year history, Iraq is experiencing the difficulties of a newly established state, having completed its centennial of statehood at the end of 2021.

It’s because Iraq hasn’t been able to maintain the administrative and political order that arose following the US invasion in 2003.

In fact, when looking at the elections and government formation processes after 2003, the length of the government formation period stands out.

Iraq is also in pain as it approaches 2022.

Iraq’s first early parliamentary elections, held in October, were a success.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission could only announce results 50 days later, on October 10, 2021.

Because the Al-Fatah coalition, which includes pro-Iranian Shiite militia groups, objected to the results, they could only be approved by Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on December.

27.

The official government-forming calendar began running after the court approved the results.

Despite the fact that a constitutional timetable for the formation of a government was established, the political conflict, uncertainty, and negotiations in Iraq caused the formation of governments to be delayed by up to nine months at times.

The post-election balance is likely to differentiate possible government formation scenarios in this regard.

What is the function of the government’s constitutional calendar?

The president is responsible for convening the new parliament within 15 days of the election results being approved, according to Article 54 of the Iraqi Constitution.

As a result, Iraqi President Barham Salih called for the new parliament’s convening and set January as the date.

9th of the year 2022

A new president must be elected within 30 days of the new parliament’s first session, according to the constitutional calendar.

The “largest mass” in parliament must propose the prime minister candidate for formation of the government within 15 days of the new president’s election.

The prime minister candidate who is in charge of forming the government has 30 days from the date of the proposal to form the Cabinet.

If the prime ministerial candidate fails to form a government or receives a vote of confidence from parliament, the president must propose to a new prime minister.

Short summary of Infosurhoy