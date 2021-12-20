ANALYSIS – Would France leave the military wing of NATO?

ANALYSIS: Will France leave NATO’s military wing?

Over the last two years, it appears that France has targeted NATO for failing to support its nationalcolonial interests in various parts of the world.

Akin Ozcer is a retired member of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the author of the books Agur, no more ETA (December 2018), Plural Spain: Constitutional System and Anti-Terrorism Model (2006), and Euskal Herria: Basque Nationalism in the Political History of Spain (1999).

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Since the announcement of AUKUS, the abbreviation of three countries’ names, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, on Sept.

The reason for this is that Australia has also canceled a contract with France to buy 12 submarines from the French Naval Group by 2030, which it signed in 2016, and replaced it with a contract to buy eight American submarines by 2040.

This entente, secretly negotiated by the parties for 18 months, means that France will be “stabbed in the back” by two NATO allies, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who reacted by refusing to pick up the phone from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and summoning the ambassadors of Washington and Canberra to Paris for consultations.

France has not only reacted to the fact that the Naval Group will lose money as a result of AUKUS, amounting to around £10 billion (over (dollar)13.6 billion), but it has also resulted in the failure of Macron’s Indian OceanPacific strategy, which he developed and which he began to believe in for good after his three-year visit to Australia.

Foreign Minister Le Drian has stated unequivocally that France’s official exclusion from the region by two NATO allies is sabotaging the country’s dream of regaining global power by tightening the self-reliance of its former colonies, which it administratively classifies as overseas departments (DOM) and overseas territories (TOM).

In concrete terms, AUKUS and France’s colonial power is trapped in La Reunion in the Indian Ocean, Polynesia in the Pacific, and the New Caledonian islands, which will hold another independence referendum in December.

Reactions of the United States and the United Kingdom to NATO

