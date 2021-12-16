Analysts believe the US will refrain from imposing sanctions on India as a result of its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

Analysts believe the United States will refrain from imposing sanctions on India as a result of its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

Former diplomats and military officials hope that the US will consider strategic interests and refrain from imposing sanctions as a result of the purchase of Russian defense systems.

Last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that supplies have begun and will continue this month.

The move has exposed India to sanctions under the US Congress’s Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was enacted to deter countries from buying military equipment from Russia.

Despite US warnings, India has moved forward with its purchase of Russian weapons and even hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi earlier this month.

Several security analysts and former diplomats told Anadolu Agency that they are optimistic that the government will be able to persuade the US to refrain from imposing any sanctions.

Veteran former diplomat Vijay Nambiar told Anadolu Agency that India and Russia have a long history of defense cooperation.

“In light of our strategic interest, we will reason with others, such as the US, that we will require this.”

“I don’t believe India is willing to accept a veto from any outside power for these kinds of things,” he said.

Nambiar, a retired diplomat who also served as the special adviser to the UN Secretary-General, said India has explained its position to the US and that if action is taken, India will respond.

“India hopes that sanctions will not be imposed, but if they are, we will be willing to accept them and face the consequences,” he added.

Nambiar, on the other hand, expressed hope that India would be able to persuade the US to refrain from imposing sanctions.

Relations with India that work

He stated that the US is aware of the need for a functional relationship with India, and that strengthening relations should not jeopardize the country’s strategic autonomy.

Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said during a visit to India in March that the US's allies and partners should avoid Russian hardware and "avoid any kind of

