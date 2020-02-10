Ancient carvings of scores of animals unearthed in Spanish cave (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

In a discovery that local media have dubbed the ‘Catalan Altamira’, an extraordinary trove of 15,000-year-old carvings, depicting dozens of animals, has been found in a cave in northeast Spain’s Tarragona region.

Around 100 carvings of animals including horses, oxen and deer, as well as mysterious abstract symbols, were found in a cave in the village of L’Espluga de Francolí.

The ancient artworks were revealed on Friday after being discovered in the wake of floods last October. The engravings are extremely delicate, with archaeologists warning that even the slightest touch can damage them.

Some of the figures have been eroded by the passage of time, and researchers are speculating that the cave may have contained even more figures that were washed away by erosion.