Ancient UFO sightings, from the Bible’s “sky chariot” to “alien” cave paintings, show that the Pentagon report is nothing new.

Ancient UFO sightings, from the Bible’s “sky chariot” to “alien” cave paintings, show the Pentagon report is nothing new.

From Bible verses to ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, history is littered with strange occurrences that alien hunters claim to be proof of extraterrestrial visits.

Our caveman ancestors may have kept the earliest records in the form of cave paintings, indicating that the UFO sightings currently under investigation in Washington and Beijing are not new.

A long-awaited Pentagon report released earlier this year admitted that experts couldn’t explain 144 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Even though top brass said they couldn’t rule out an alien origin for the sightings, believers slammed it as a “whitewash.”

Meanwhile, following a surge of interest in UFOs, the Chinese government is said to have launched its own investigation.

They’ve been dubbed “Unidentified Air Conditions” or UACs by military researchers.

China and Russia are reportedly hoping to take the lead in studying encounters on the international stage, igniting an odd new arms race with the United States.

People have been looking up in wonder for thousands of years, as these examples demonstrate.

The discovery of cave paintings and carvings dating back to 8,000 BC has piqued the interest of alien hunters.

Thousands of petroglyphs were created by Stone Age tribes in Val Camonica, northern Italy.

The most well-known depicts long-limbed “astronauts” wearing globe-shaped helmets with bright lights surrounding them.

Some have claimed they are proof that extraterrestrial visitors arrived and were worshipped as gods.

Other 5,000-year-old cave paintings in Siberia are said to depict “heavenly” figures with horns and feathers on their heads.

According to experts, the dyes were created with advanced scientific knowledge far beyond what we might expect of Neolithic man.

Carvings from the tombs of the pharoahs depict gleaming globes in the sky above awestruck crowds.

This, according to archaeologists, is due to the ancient Egyptians’ worship of the sun.

This hasn’t stopped alien watchers from interpreting it as proof of UFOs.

Aliens may have built great monuments such as the Pyramids of Giza, according to legend.

They claim that the pyramids form a map of the stars and that humans could not have built them so precisely.

After Elon Musk tweeted support for the theories, the Egyptian government officially denied any extraterrestrial connection last year.

Strange bug-eyed statues discovered in south-west China have fueled conspiracy theories that aliens infiltrated the country during the Bronze Age.

More than 500 jade relics have been discovered at the site of the Xia Dynasty’s former capital, which ruled from 2070BC to 1600BC.

The green coloration and pointed ears are thought to indicate contact with another civilisation.

