André Leon Talley, an influential fashion journalist, died at the age of 73.

André Leon Talley, a towering figure in the fashion industry who made history as a rare Black editor in an overwhelmingly white industry, has died.

Talley, the influential former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, died Tuesday, and his death was confirmed on his Instagram page early Wednesday.

His cause of death was not disclosed, but he had been known to struggle with his health in recent years.

Talley was a highly visible regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe for decades, often dressed in sweeping capes.

He cut an imposing figure wherever he went, standing at 6-feet-6 inches tall.

Talley was described as “perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past” in a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled “The Eyeful Tower,” in which designer Tom Ford said Talley was “one of the last great fashion editors who has an incredible sense of fashion history.”

… He can see right through everything you do to the source and predict what was on your inspiration board.”

Kerry Washington was among the many celebrities who expressed their condolences on Wednesday, writing on Instagram: “Oh Andre! Heaven is not ready for you darling!!!!!! The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now…

You’ll shine so brightly from the skies that we’ll see what true stardom looks like.”

“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did… no one was grander and more soulful than you were,” designer Diane von Furstenberg wrote on Instagram.

Talley focused on two of the most important women in his life in his memoir, “ALT: A Memoir,” published in 2003: his maternal grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, and the late fashion editor Diana Vreeland.

“Bennie Frances Davis may have appeared to many people who saw her on an ordinary day as a typical African American domestic worker, but I, who could see her soul, could also see her secret: that she wore an invisible diadem even while she wore a hair net and work clothes to scrub toilets and floors,” he wrote.

Talley met Vogue at Duke University, where his grandmother worked as a dorm cleaner;

