Andre Leon Talley, the former editor of Vogue, died at the age of 73 in White Plains, New York, leaving behind a fashion icon.

Talley was a pivotal figure in Vogue’s success in the 1980s and 1990s, rising through the ranks to become news director from 1983 to 1987 and then creative director in 1988.

After seven years in that position, he was promoted to editor-at-large, a position he held until 2013 when he left the company.

Despite his departure, Talley continued to contribute to Vogue for several years, even appearing on the official podcast.

Talley was known for his eye-catching style and for being a fashion trailblazer, advocating for more runway inclusivity, particularly for Black models.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, he worked as a stylist for the Obama family and was a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

