Andre Onana’s stance on Chelsea transfer even if Kepa Arrizabalaga stays

Chelsea are being rumoured to be looking for a new goalkeeper this summer after issues with Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, with Ajax stopper Andre Onana being linked

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana after repeated issues between the sticks this season, and the Cameroonian has made his mind up if he wants to join the Blues.

World record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by manager Frank Lampard for 38-year-old back up Willy Caballero back in February for an extended period.

The Spaniard has since been reinstated to the starting line-up, and had picked up some form along with the rest of his team-mates before the Premier League was postponed due to coronavirus.

However, it remains to be seen if Lampard will target a new gloveman in this summer’s transfer window, with Ajax’s Onana tipped to follow current team-mate Hakim Ziyech in leaving Amsterdam for west London.

And Goal have reported that Onana would be willing to join Chelsea regardless of whether Kepa stays or not.

That is because he believes that he will persuade Lampard to make him his no. 1, ousting the world’s most expensive goalkeeper ever.

Former Blues player Craig Burley had warned Lampard to avoid getting involved in any “beef” with his players again if he wants to take Chelsea to the top.

“The worrying thing is he [Lampard] is continuing his – I would say ‘in-fight’ is the wrong word but – ‘beef’ with Kepa, with Willy Caballero starting again today,” Burley said earlier this month.

“All it’s going to do is results will become so inconsistent that it’s going to pile on pressure as to ‘why?’

“We know you don’t fancy him but he’s a better goalkeeper and the chasing pack are coming.

“We need Champions League football next year, and are we on a ‘grudge’ thing here with Kepa or do you really think Willy Caballero is the better option?

“I don’t think many would really put that up as an argument.”