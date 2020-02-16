Andrea Leadsom faces sack for ‘sexism dig at Boris Johnson’

Andrea Leadsom is facing the axe in this week’s reshuffle after ‘lecturing’ Boris Johnson on the dangers of a male-dominated Cabinet.

The Business Secretary, whose position was already under threat, sparked irritation in Downing Street at the weekend by insisting in a newspaper article that gender equality should be ‘the absolute norm’.

Mrs Leadsom, pictured, wrote about the dangers of a ‘male-dominated environment’ and said diversity should be the ‘watchword…not for its own sake, but because of the excellence that a diverse range of views bring to decision-making.’

Although the Daily Telegraph article was ostensibly about the need for more women in company boardrooms, it was seen in No10 as a thinly-veiled warning to the Prime Minister not to embark on a clear-out of senior women.

One source said: ‘Leadsom’s article was ill-advised. Whatever the motive, it came across as lobbying in public to keep her job, which has not endeared her to anyone.’

Another insider said: ‘Lecturing the Prime Minister about sexism is not the way to keep your job.’

Friends of Miss Leadsom today insisted her article had been focused ‘solely’ on the issue of women on boards, and said it was ‘frustrating’ that it had been presented at the weekend as a coded warning about gender balance in the reshuffle.

‘It wasn’t in any way a commentary on No 10 or the reshuffle this week,’ said one ally.

Aides to Mr Johnson have urged him to sack a string of senior women this week, including Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers, Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, housing minister Esther McVey and Mrs Leadsom.

With Culture Secretary Baroness Morgan already stepping down, Mr Johnson faces a challenge to maintain the number of senior women at his top table. No10 is acutely sensitive to allegations of sexism.

Allies of Mr Johnson acknowledge that the number of female cabinet ministers could fall this week. But they say it is hard to replace women at the top level because of the failure of Theresa May to promote more females to mid-ranking jobs and the departure of senior figures over Brexit.

Sources insist that the overall number of women in Government will rise, with more promoted to the junior and middle ranks with an eye to future reshuffles.

Last week there were signs Miss Truss may now survive, with Mr Johnson referring to her approvingly in a major speech. Last night sources indicated Miss Coffey – in post only five months – could also be given a reprieve. One insider said: ‘She deserves a chance to show what she can do.’