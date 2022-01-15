Andrew and Fergie are reunited for the first time since Queen controversially stripped him of his titles over a rape case.

Andrew and Fergie have been spotted together for the first time since Queen controversially stripped him of his titles over a rape case.

PRINCE Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been photographed together for the first time since he was controversially stripped of his royal titles earlier this week.

After it was revealed that Charles and William spent Christmas plotting to assassinate the Duke, the former couple appeared pensive as they drove away from their shared Windsor home.

Andrew, who was driving the Range Rover, was dressed casually in a pullover and a yellow shirt with an open collar, while Fergie, who was wearing a knitted hat, seemed to be conversing with him.

Another 4×4, driven by members of the prince’s police protection squad, was following them closely.

The sighting occurs during one of Andrew’s most trying weeks to date.

On Thursday, the Queen issued a statement revealing that he has been effectively expelled from the Royal Family, with little chance of ever returning to public life.

She had an emotional meeting with the son many claim is her “favorite” before personally writing the missive.

Prior to that, Her Majesty met with future kings Charles and William, both of whom were said to be adamant that Andrew should retire from public life.

Andrew learned less than 24 hours before the news broke that he will face a civil jury trial after attempting to have the case dismissed on a technicality.

He now has only three options: go to court with accuser Virginia Giuffre, pay a £10 million settlement, or refuse to engage at all.

Andrew is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing on his part.

After his mother announced that he would face the trial as a private citizen, he is said to be afraid of financial ruin.

His legal fees, in addition to any potential settlement, have already exceeded £2 million.

There are also rumors that he may be evicted from Royal Lodge, his 31-bed Georgian mansion.

It has been confirmed that he will keep his £300,000-a-year security detail.

“The absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him until very recently,” a royal source told the Mirror.

“Now the bills are piling up, and the prospect of a settlement, or worse, a judgment against him, is being discussed widely; he fears financial ruin.”

“The possibility of him going bankrupt is very real.”

Despite the bad news, the Duke will undoubtedly be relieved to learn that Fergie and their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice will not be called to testify in the civil case.

According to sources close to the royals, the family had been prepared…

