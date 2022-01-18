Andrew ‘found it refreshing’ that Ghislaine Maxwell ‘didn’t take any s***’ and ‘visited Palace four times in one day.’

Ghislaine Maxwell visited Prince Andrew four times in one day, according to a BOMBSHELL documentary, and the royal liked her because she “didn’t take any s***.”

Maxwell used to visit Buckingham Palace whenever she wanted, according to the ITV show Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, which aired this evening.

Former Palace protection officer Paul Page said he “suspected” she and the Queen’s second son had an “intimate relationship” with presenter Ranvir Singh.

Several sources were interviewed during the show, including Mr. Page.

“We realised… suspected she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew based on the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will,” he said.

He said one of his coworkers “remembered her coming in four times in one day, from morning to evening.”

Andrew was “her friend, not Jeffrey’s,” according to Euan Rellie, who remembered him showing up at events organized by the disgraced socialite.

“I got the impression that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been boyfriend and girlfriend in the past,” the banker, who met Maxwell at university, said.

“They were comfortable in each other’s presence.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s brother Ian, who sobbed during his interview, said the two were “good friends” because “prince or pauper, it didn’t matter to her.”

He stated, “She didn’t take s*** from anyone.”

“I think Andrew would have enjoyed that.”

He also expressed his “damn anger” over his predator sister’s conviction.

He declared, “It’s just wrong.”

“We believe her, we love her, and we sincerely hope she receives the justice she so richly deserves.”

It comes after a tumultuous few days for the royals, which have included:

Meanwhile, after finding Andrew’s phone in Epstein’s infamous ‘black book,’ Ranvir was caught calling him.

He was listed several times in the document, with a total of 16 numbers next to his name.

Lady Victoria Hervey, the Duke’s ex, claims Maxwell used her as “bait to fish” for girls for Epstein in another section of the document.

The allegations come at the end of one of Andy’s most dreadful weeks to date.

Despite his efforts to have the case dismissed, he learned that a civil sex abuse case will go forward in the United States.

After the Queen met with William and Charles just 24 hours later, he was effectively expelled from the Royal Family.

Andrew was summoned to Windsor for an emotional summit with his mother, during which he was stripped of his patronages and titles. The future kings said they believed Andrew’s position was “grave,” and he was summoned for an emotional summit with his mother, during which he was stripped of his patronages and titles.

Duke, who will be fighting the case as a lawyer, was then reported to be…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.