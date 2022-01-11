Andrew Gosden: After a 14-year-old boy mysteriously vanished 15 years ago, two men were arrested on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

TWO men have been arrested in the 15-year-old disappearance of a 14-year-old boy.

Andrew Gosden was last seen on September 14, 2007, after “uncharacteristically” skipping school and traveling from Doncaster to London.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping the teen on Wednesday, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, human trafficking, and having indecent images of children in his possession.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking by the force, which was assisted by the Metropolitan Police Service.

Both suspects have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our priority right now is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of inquiry in the investigation,” said senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Andy Knowles.

“We are in regular contact with them, and they have requested that their privacy be respected while our investigation is ongoing.”

“Over the years, we have made numerous appeals to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he vanished.

“I would encourage anyone with information they haven’t shared yet to do so.”

Andrew dressed in his school uniform and left his Doncaster home with Kevin, Glenys, and Charlotte on the day he vanished.

He returned after it was empty, changed into a pair of jeans and a Slipknot band T-shirt, and went to a shop to withdraw £200 from his bank account for some reason.

Andrew purchased a one-way ticket to London and was last seen on CCTV leaving King’s Cross station at 11:25 a.m.

His father claimed that he then “vanished from the face of the Earth.”

Andrew became the Missing People charity’s “poster boy,” with his face plastered on billboards, train platforms, and major highways.

Kevin previously told The Sun about the pain of losing his son, saying, “I always thought the worst feeling ever would be having a child die, but this to me is worse.”

“I’ve caught myself feeling envious of parents whose child has been murdered, to my shame, but then you stop and want to hug them.”

“All we want to know about our son before we pass away is what happened to him.”