Andrew Jennings, an investigative journalist known for exposing sports corruption, has died.

Andrew Jennings was an accomplished investigative journalist who never shied away from telling it like it was.

He is widely credited with establishing the framework for media scrutiny of international sporting bodies.

Lords of the Rings: Power, Money, and Drugs in the Modern Olympics (1992, co-authored with Vyv Simpson) and Foul! The Secret World of Fifa: Bribes, Vote Rigging, and Ticket Scandals (2005) are essential reading for understanding the politics of both the IOC and Fifa.

During his career, however, he wrote a lot of books.

Following the release of Lords of the Rings, a Swiss court sentenced Jennings and his co-author to a five-day suspended jail sentence for defaming the IOC. He was then barred from participating in IOC events for years.

It would not be the last time he was barred from participating in sports.

Jennings publicly asked Fifa president Sepp Blatter if he had ever taken a bribe at a press conference in 2001.

Jennings was approached by an anonymous Fifa official six weeks after making the risky move.

He then worked with the BBC’s Panorama to produce documentaries about Fifa corruption.

The sporting body barred him from participating in events, but it never followed through on its threat to sue him.

According to Play The Game, a Danish organization dedicated to sporting transparency, US tax authorities approached Jennings in 2009 for assistance based on his documentaries.

Joo Havelange was removed from his honorary positions at Fifa and the IOC as a result of his journalism. In 2015, Blatter resigned as Fifa president and was banned from football for eight years.

Kirkcaldy, Fife, is where Jennings was born.

Jennings’ grandfather is thought to have played for Leyton Orient Football Club (formerly Clapton Orient), but he was not a particularly gifted footballer.

His father, Edward, was a teacher, and his mother, Edith (née Casbourne), was the sole breadwinner.

When he was a child, his family relocated to London.

Jennings attended the University of Hull and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

He began his career in journalism by pitching a story to local newspapers that he had independently researched.

His first job was at the Burnley Evening Star, which ceased publication in the 1970s.

