Andrew Johns was coming off boozy bender and had 30 minutes sleep before making code swap to cricket

An Australian cricketer has revealed that rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns played his first-class cricket debut game for New South Wales with an insufferable hangover.

More accustomed to wearing Blue for NSW in rugby league, Johns played two games for the NSW Blues cricket team in 2007 after his illustrious NRL career ended.

Australian cricketer Dan Christian, who now plays in the Big Bash League, was a rookie with the Blues when Johns joined the team.

Christian said Johns had been at his former teammate and close friend Danny Buderus’ wedding as a groomsman the day before.

He had arrived at the game on 30 minutes sleep and with a hangover.

‘A couple of us ran into him at the service station on the way up and he told us he’d been out at Buderus’ wedding all night and was nervous and a little bit under the weather. It was pretty funny. We knew it was going to be a good day,’ Christian told The Daily Telegraph.

Johns ultimately played two Twenty20 matches for the Blues but Christian said the league star has reminded him of one bungle from that first game.

Christian dropped a ‘sitter’ of a catch which would’ve been Johns’ first and only professional cricket dismissal.

‘I can’t remember what I said. I didn’t think he’d remember it, but he does. It would have been his one and only wicket, and I cost him,’ he said.

Christian said prior to the dropped catch he was enjoying watching a hungover and sleep deprived Johns struggle through the innings.

Johns’ cricketing career would prove short lived after only playing two games for the NSW Blues.

He finished with a run total of nine at a strike rate of 81.81 and no wickets to his name.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Andrew Johns’ management for comment.