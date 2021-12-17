Andrew Lloyd Webber describes theatre cancellations as “simply heartbreaking.”

“No one in the Government listens,” the legendary composer has said.

The cancellation of Omicron has been described by Andrew Lloyd Webber as “absolutely heartbreaking” for the theatre industry.

The legendary composer, writing in the Daily Mail, expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s “lack of support,” claiming that “no one in the Government listens.”

His Cinderella production was canceled on Thursday night, along with London productions of hit musicals Hamilton and The Lion King, due to “Covid-related absences.”

“It’s been a terrible few days, and it’s only going to get worse,” Lloyd Webber said.

“It’s heartbreaking for me to see our industry destroyed by circumstances beyond our control.”

“With three hours’ notice, we had to cancel Cinderella’s performance yesterday evening.

“On top of the three positive tests on Thursday, five more employees have tested positive.

“We’re a large production, and every show cancellation is heartbreaking, but we can’t rehearse around the cast changes and cover the performance.”

From big West End shows to local pantomimes, as well as the restaurants, bars, and hotels that benefit from theatregoers, the theatre impresario said the entire industry is experiencing the “same nightmare.”

“I’m nearly 74 and desperate to get back to writing,” he added.

Instead, I’ve been fighting for the commercial theatre industry for the past year and a half.

“However, in the end, I’ve concluded that no one in the government listens.”

Certainly not the new Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, who has stated unequivocally that commercial theatre does not require support.

“It’s a difficult message to hear from someone who is supposed to be a Tory minister representing the arts for all the industries, jobs, and people who are now lurching from day to day.”

Equity, a performing arts trade union, has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, requesting financial assistance for those affected by Covid cancellations.

Cabaret, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, has postponed performances at the Playhouse Theatre until December 18 after company members tested positive.

Hex, based on the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, and The Curious Incident Of The Dog have both been canceled by the National Theatre.

