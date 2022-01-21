Andrew was slammed for ‘betraying Queen and country’ by ‘getting in the mud with pig,’ according to Paedo’s victims’ lawyer, Epstein.

Prince Andrew has been slammed by a top lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims for “betraying Queen and country” by associating with the late pedo financier.

“If you get down in the mud with pigs, you are going to get mud on you,” Gloria Allred of Los Angeles said of the Duke of York’s relationship with Epstein.

And she explained that when Andrew, 61, is deposed in the civil lawsuit brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre, he could invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to answer questions.

Andrew’s defense was also slammed by the veteran attorney, who has represented 20 Epstein victims.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” she said in a statement to The Sun.

“It’s not just Virginia; there were others who went to residencies and saw so many underage girls.”

“I represented 20 of Epstein’s accusers, some of whom were minors.”

“If a member of the Royal Family values their responsibilities to the country, this is not the life for them.”

“You’ll get mud on you if you get down in the mud with pigs.”

“This was destined to be a disaster.

The benefit was never enough to justify the risk.

“It was his responsibility to think about others.”

He betrayed his responsibilities and honors, as well as the Queen and the country.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a member of the Royal Family.”

“The only downside is that anything and everything will be covered, which means that the Royals and the Queen will continue to suffer.”

“I’m not passing judgment on whether he was guilty, but the contact that we know about Jeffrey Epstein, even after he was convicted of sexual predatory behavior, is clearly a bad choice.”

“At best, they’re poor decisions; at worst, they’re more.”

Andrew’s civil case will proceed after New York judge Lewis Kaplan denied the royal’s request to have it dismissed on a technicality.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his military titles as well as the honorific “His Royal Highness” as a result of the decision.

Ms. Spencer is expected to depose the Duke of York.

David Boies, Giuffre’s star attorney, is scheduled to appear in court next month.

He has flatly denied her claims that she was forced to have sex with him on Epstein’s orders when she was 17 in London, New York, and on the pedophile’s private Caribbean island.

In November 2019, Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms. Ms.

“He gave the Newsnight interview where he gave the ‘I don’t sweat and…’,” Allred said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.