Andrew Weatherall, DJ and producer of ‘Screamadelica’, dies

DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall has died aged 56 after a pulmonary embolism.

The famed producer – responsible for Primal Scream’s iconic Screamadelica – was being treated in Whipps Cross Hospital, London, but then tragically died when the blood clot reached his heart.

A statement from his publicist said his death in the early hours of this morning was ‘swift and peaceful’.

Weatherall was one of the key DJs in the acid house movement of the late 1980s and founded the record label Boy’s Own Recordings and the production outfit Bocca Juniors.

During his younger years, he was a key figure in the post-punk scene.

In the 1980s he was a DJ part of the acid house scene and was soon recruited by Danny Rampling to play at London nightclub Shoom.

It was after this that he founded the record label and production outfit.

As well as producing 1991 album Screamadelica – the recipient of the first ever Mercury music prize – he was acclaimed for his work as a DJ on Happy Mondays’ Hallelujah, New Order’s World In Motion and Primal Scream’s Loaded.

In the midst of his DJ-ing and producing, he also founded the Sabres of Paradise, a highly acclaimed experimental group that took the 90s by storm.

But, in 1998, he left his London life behind for an 18th-century vicarage just outside Pontefract that he rented.

As well as working with Primal Scream, he also remixed New Order’s 1990 World Cup song World in Motion.

He had a keen ear for talent and many music lovers said his remixes were often better than the original.

He had been an early champion of the Chemical Brothers and also signed them to his label.

His publicist’s Twitter statement read: ‘We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

‘The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

‘His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts.

‘Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.’

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess paid tribute on Twitter, writing: ‘Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building.

‘Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate.’

Radio DJ Lauren Laverne wrote: ‘Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Weatherall. A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today.’

DJ Gilles Peterson added: ‘Hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture… so sad to hear of his passing RIP.’

Comedian Joe Lycett wrote: ‘Andrew Weatherall was a terrific laugh. Funny, wise, calm, nurturing, challenging, cool yet geeky, brilliant.’

Weatherall had a clear passion for his career and had previously told the Guardian that it was a ‘vicarious feeling’ seeing someone hear a track for the very first time.

Speaking in 2016 he said: ‘It’s quite vampyric, DJing. You’re never going to have that feeling of hearing that record for the first time again, but if you look into the eyes of someone who’s hearing it for the first time, it’s a nice vicarious feeling. But it’s not selfish.’

He also added that while most of his friends were interested in having a girlfriend, he was excited about the newest single to hit shelves.