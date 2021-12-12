Androulakis has been elected as the leader of Greece’s Movement for Change.

In the second round of polls, former Prime Minister George Papandreou receives only 32% of the vote.

ATHENS, GREECE

With 68 percent of the vote, Nikos Androulakis, a member of the European Parliament, was elected the new leader of Greece’s center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party on Sunday.

With more than 90% of the votes counted so far, Androulakis defeated former Prime Minister George Papandreou, who received only 32%.

From 2009 to 2011, Papandreou served as Prime Minister of Greece, and before that, as Education Minister and Foreign Minister in the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) government, which was founded by his father, former Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou.

In the most recent round, approximately 206,000 people voted, down from 270,000 in the first round.

At 7:00 a.m., voting began.

(0500GMT) at 840 polling stations across Greece.

Only those who voted in the first round were eligible to vote in the second.

Pavlos Geroulanos, who served as culture and tourism minister from 2009 to 2012, Pavlos Christides, former KINAL spokesman Pavlos Christides, former justice and interior minister Haris Kastanidis, and former education minister and law professor Andreas Loverdos, who came in third with 26 percent in the first round last Sunday, were among the candidates.

KINAL, Greece’s third-largest parliamentary group, was established in 2018 as a coalition of center-left parties.

PASOK and the Movement of Democratic Socialists (KIDISO) are the current members of the party, which was founded in 2015 by a group of parliamentarians led by Papandreou who broke away from PASOK.

In the 300-member Greek parliament, it currently holds 22 seats and is part of the opposition.