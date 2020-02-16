Andy Cole explains the one key quality Bruno Fernandes adds to Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January with the Portuguese midfielder completing a transfer from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United hero Andy Cole has explained what Bruno Fernandes can give to his former club after the midfielder headed to Old Trafford in January.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils last month and impressed during his debut against Wolves ahead of the Premier League winter break.

Now the Portuguese star has had a chance to bed in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad and is set to start against Chelsea on Monday night.

And Cole can’t wait to see the 25-year-old back in action with Fernandes able to do pretty much everything in midfield.

When asked by Goal what Fernandes brings to United, former Old Trafford hero Cole said: “Quality. He has got a nice range of passing, he looks to pick people out and try to run forward, which we need.

“I think he’ll get his fair share of goals as well.

“If Paul [Pogba] can get himself fit between now and the end of the season then there is a chance that he and Bruno could play in the midfield together.

“They have missed him [Scott McTominay] getting around the park.

“But take nothing away from the boys playing in the midfield at the moment.

“Fred has been absolutely fantastic. He has got used to the Premier League, he knows what it’s all about now and has been really, really good.

“And [Nemanja] Matic, he has been really good as well. He is getting around the park now and doing what he’s good at.”

And having shone two weeks ago, Solskjaer is expecting more to come from his new recruit.

Following the goalless draw against Wolves, the boss said: “Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game.

“First half, everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets it into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t.

“He’ll be a top addition.”