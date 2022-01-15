Andy Gray’s ‘kindest, bestest, daftest pal’ is honored in a River City episode.

Andy Gray’s episode in River City is a tribute to the show’s “kindest, bestest, daftest pal.”

A special episode of River City will air on Monday, paying tribute to Andy Gray, the late legendary actor who starred in Naked Video, City Lights, and as beloved Shieldinch character Pete Galloway.

Last January, the legendary actor died of covid at the age of 61, leaving a huge void in Scotland’s entertainment industry as well as a flurry of wonderful memories of a man who could’make everyone in the room feel special.’

Andy, who was born in Perth, has played iconic comedy roles in films such as Naked Video and City Lights, as well as being a near-permanent fixture on the panto circuit.

Between 2016 and 2018, he starred in River City as Pete Galloway, a hugely popular character who gave him the opportunity to show off his serious acting chops, especially with a storyline involving Pete’s bipolar diagnosis.

An emotional episode of the show, airing this coming Monday (January 17) on BBC Scotland, will see the show’s stars and production staff say their goodbyes as characters mourn the seismic loss of Pete and, in turn, the loss of much-loved friend Andy Gray.

There are several nods to Andy throughout this beautifully constructed piece of television, including a moving scene where character Sam becomes the superhero by stepping in to save the memorial with a spontaneous speech about Pete and, by proxy, for Andy.

Sam, played by Andy’s long-time best friend Grant Stott, speaks to the assembled Shieldinch cast while dressed as Batman in an ill-fitting costume, a tribute to the much-missed actor.

Grant said of the moment to Glasgow Live ahead of Monday’s show: “He would have loved that, he was such a huge Batman fan.”

It was one of the episode’s many subtle references to Andy.

‘He was the kindest, bestest, daftest pal we knew,’ says Grant’s character Sam during that scene.

