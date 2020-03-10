Andy Halliday warns Rangers stars Steven Gerrard will quit over form

Andy Halliday has warned his Rangers team-mates that their recent poor run of form could lead to Steven Gerrard walking away from Ibrox

Rangers sit 13 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic after failing to win three of their last four outings.

Although the Light Blues have progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League, their League Cup final loss was followed by a quarter-final exit in the Scottish Cup at the hands of Aberdeen.

Utility man Andy Halliday has now sent a stark warning to his colleagues about the future of Steven Gerrard , who hinted he could quit after their recent cup woe.

He had said: “I need to do some real serious thinking in the next 24-48 hours.”

With Halliday now responding after his side slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Hamilton: “Since the manager walked through the door, he’s black and white and his honesty is refreshing because that’s all you ask for in a manager.

“If you asked every player in our squad, they would tell you the one thing they don’t want to happen is for the gaffer to leave.

“For that not to happen, we need to buck up our ideas quickly because we’re the ones letting him and the club down.

“His disappointment filters through to us because we’ve let him and the fans down again.”

“Everyone should be fearing for their future, it’s as simple as that,” added Halliday.

“At a big club you’re judged on the results and performances you put in on a week-to-week basis.

“It’s been 10 weeks now since the winter break and that’s not a blip – that’s a complete turn in fortunes.

“If you’re not performing for 10 weeks, then your position in the team comes under question.

“Far too many of us have underperformed for a long period of time, so the fans are entitled to have a go.”

Up next for Rangers is the trip to face Ross County in the Premiership before the first leg of their Europa League tie against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.