Andy Murray mocks Nigel Farage for supporting Novak Djokovic in the Australian vaccine debate.

Andy Murray mocks Nigel Farage for supporting Novak Djokovic in the Australian vaccine controversy.

On Monday, Mr Farage posted a video of himself celebrating the news that the Serbian tennis star had won his deportation appeal.

Andy Murray mocked Nigel Farage on Twitter after Novak Djokovic’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia.

Mr. Djokovic’s appeal against deportation due to his Covid vaccine status was successful, and he will be released from detention before the Australian Open, according to the announcement made today.

He had spent four nights in a detention hotel as Australian officials attempted to deport him because he had not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated before entering the country.

Mr Farage, who is best known for his aggressive pro-Brexit and anti-immigration politics, is a vaccine skeptic and shared a video with the Serbian tennis star’s family on Monday.

Former UKIP leader from 2006 to 2009 and 2010 to 2016, as well as the Brexit Party leader from 2019 to 2021, has been a vocal supporter of Djokovic on social media.

Novak’s brother Djordje in the trophy room. pic.twitter.comDjgD4ItdMz

“Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent the majority of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported,” Murray captioned the video.

The comment was followed by a wink emoji with a smile.

Many people praised the British tennis player’s response and shared screenshots of Mr Farage previously expressing anti-immigrant sentiment on social media.

“Clear now for the sake of our national security as well as for social cohesion that we must Leave EU and have an Australian-style immigration system,” Mr Farage said in a tweet from 2016.

“Nah,” one person wrote of Mr Murray.

You’re unquestionably a British legend, pal.”

Mr Djokovic claimed he was exempt from vaccination because he had recently been exposed to coronavirus, but when he arrived in Melbourne last week, immigration officials rejected his claim.

He stated in 2020 that he was against the Covid vaccine.

Mr Murray previously stated that Mr Djokovic’s imprisonment was “really bad for tennis.”

Mr Murray, who is also scheduled to compete in the tournament, said, “I think everyone is shocked by it.”

“I’ll say two,” she says.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Andy Murray lampoons Nigel Farage over his support for Novak Djokovic in Australia vaccine row