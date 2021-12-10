Angela Rayner slams the government in an interview on The Jeremy Vine Show, putting Boris Johnson under fire.

In an interview with Jeremy Vine this morning, the Shadow First Secretary of State made some harsh remarks.

Emotions were running high this morning on The Jeremy Vine Show as callers and panellists discussed yesterday’s dramatic news stories, one of which was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s meeting with opposition leader Sir Kier Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions.

It was the first time the Prime Minister had been forced to answer questions since a video surfaced of Downing Street staff laughing and joking about a cheese and wine Christmas party that allegedly took place last December, during a period when the country was shut down and such gatherings were prohibited.

Angela Rayner, MP for Ashton under Lyne and Shadow First Secretary of State, appeared as a guest on the show via video link and expressed her thoughts on the unfolding news story, and she was less than impressed by the Prime Minister’s performance, as expected.

“Yesterday was the day that Kier Starmer pushed the Prime Minister, particularly in relation to the variant that is currently in the UK,” she said.

“We were very clear a few weeks ago that we should have been testing before people came into the country, and now we’ve got this new variant that’s spreading across the UK,” says the spokesperson.

“Rather than laughing, having cheese and wine, and flagrantly disregarding the rules that were set because of the medical advice that we had,” she continued, “the government should have been focusing on these issues.”

“I believe the Prime Minister is unfit for the job.”

This Prime Minister is unconcerned about the rules, and it’s worth noting why.

“Family members were lost.

Their loved ones were dying in hospitals, and they couldn’t visit or see them at a time when the Prime Minister was having parties in his flat, Number 10, and within the Conservative Headquarters, drinking wine and making fun of the public.

“This man is unfit to be Prime Minister of this country, and I’m not the only one who thinks so.”

“The public has seen right through the lies, jokes, sneering, and completely unacceptable conduct.”

Her remarks were similar to those she made on Twitter the day before.

