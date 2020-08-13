Angelina Jolie Doesn’t Want To Delay Legal Process Despite Judge Disqualification Filing, Source Says

Angelina Jolie has no intention of delaying the legal process involved in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt even though she is seeking to disqualify the judge overseeing the case.

On Monday, the “Maleficent” star filed a request to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk fired from her divorce case with Pitt. Following the move, one source claimed it was a delaying tactic on Jolie’s part and it was all about the custody battle not running smoothly in her favor. However, another insider has refuted the claim.

“Angelina isn’t trying to delay this process. In fact, the court papers state that she wants to get this issue with the judge resolved so there are no further delays [in deciding custody and financial issues like child support],” the source told Page Six.

In Jolie’s filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, she stated that there were “matters that Judge Ouderkirk did not ultimately disclose until [Jolie’s] counsel conducted her own inquiry into missing disclosures.”

Jolie’s legal team learned that Judge Ouderkirk had worked on numerous undisclosed cases with Pitt’s lead lawyer Lance Spiegel and one for Anne C. Kiley. The filing stated that the judge “had heard a few cases involving [Pitt’s] counsel, but that in recent years he had only undertaken one or two cases that settled without his involvement.”

“Hidden was the fact that Judge Ouderkirk’s relationship with Respondent’s counsel had continued and expanded into 2020,” the court document continued.

“No one thought to let [Jolie] know. Instead, it was a little secret between Judge Ouderkirk and [Pitt’s] counsel. As is often true, the cover-up (or perceived cover-up) drives home the concern that something untoward is happening.”

When Jolie’s team confronted the judge for not disclosing the cases he handled with Pitt’s lawyers, he appeared to concede by acknowledging that his failure to do so was an “error.”

Meanwhile, another source claimed earlier that Jolie requested for the judge’s removal because she wanted more child support and the odds were not in her favor.

“This is about how much time Brad gets with the kids, how does sharing time with the kids work … This divorce has been going on for four years, for goodness’ sake,” the source told Page Six.

“This is a classic case of someone expecting a bad decision trying to delay the process by asking for a new referee.”

The same insider said that Jolie’s move was unusual because most divorced parents, such as Pitt, want to keep the same judge to ensure that their personal details are kept private. However, Jolie’s lawyer insisted that the actress only wants a fair trial.