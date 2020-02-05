Anger as it emerges only five fanatics in UK are subject to anti-terror orders

Only five extremists in Britain are subject to anti-terror orders despite estimates that 3,000 suspected jihadis are at large, official figures reveal.

Ministers are under mounting pressure to beef up Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures (TPIMs) to stop attacks.

They are the toughest tool the security services have to restrict the activities and movements of terror suspects.

They are supposed to ensure that the police and MI5 can protect the public from British-based fanatics who cannot be prosecuted or foreigners who cannot be deported.

They replaced the more restrictive Control Orders which were axed in 2011 after a row over human rights.

The latest figures reveal that, as of the end of November, only five TPIMs are in force. In 2013, there were nine.

Critics have warned that the diluted powers hinder efforts by counter-terror agencies to keep track of suspects through surveillance.

The UK’s terror threat level is currently ‘severe’ – the second highest level – amid warnings that a jihadi atrocity is ‘highly likely’.

Calls for stricter measures come after two extremists who were released from prison carried out atrocities – Usman Khan at London Bridge in November and Sudesh Amman in Streatham on Sunday.

Lord Carlile, the independent reviewer of terror legislation for ten years, said: ‘The Government either needs to reinstate Control Orders, which were effective, or increase the powers available under T-Pims. It is absolutely crucial that the authorities should have the powers they need.’

David Spencer, of the Centre For Crime Prevention think-tank, said: ‘It is quite staggering the Government’s main anti-terrorist tool is being used so infrequently.’