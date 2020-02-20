Ange’s Yokohama smash Sydney FC 4-0

Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a comprehensive win in his first Asian Champions League game against an Australian side, with his Yokohama F Marinos team scoring a thumping 4-0 home victory over Sydney FC.

Dominant at domestic level where they haven’t lost in 12 games since late October, Sydney were outclassed on Wednesday and had no answer to the speed and movement of the home side.

It continued a woeful ACL record of late for Sydney, who have won just one of their last 17 games in the competition.

The result completed a fruitless week for Australian teams, with Perth and Melbourne Victory each suffering a 1-0 away loss on Tuesday.

Playing their first game in almost three weeks after two postponements, Sydney were opened up too easily, contributing to their own downfall with some defensive errors.

Ado Onaiwu scored a goal early in each half and 2019 J League player-of-the-year Teruhito Nakagawa netted twice in two minutes just after the half hour mark.

Marinos had the first 11 shots on goal and Sydney’s only attempt of the first half didn’t come until the 43rd minute when Luke Brattan’s 25-metre free-kick thudded into the Yokohama wall.

Sydney were much more of an attacking presence in the second half, creating a number of chances.

Rhyan Grant’s flick header from an Alexander Baumjohann free-kick was pushed away by goalkeeper Yuji Kajikawa and substitute Trent Buhagiar shot wide from close range and had another attempt foiled by the keeper.

Yokohama continued to pile up the chances in the second half with Onaiwu finishing a deadly counter attack in the 53rd minute.

The home team also hit the woodwork and forced some good saves from Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, with Yokohama having 24 shots to the visitors’ six.

In the first half Yokohama’s early pressure was rewarded with a 12th minute goal from Onaiwu.

He turned away from a lunging Ryan McGowan and saw his shot from outside the area deflect off Sydney captain Alex Wilkinson.

Nakagawa doubled the lead when he was played into space and chipped the ball over Redmayne.

The shellshocked Sky Blues, who were playing in an all-white change strip, conceded again two minutes later, when a free Nakagawa drilled the ball in.

The home crowd recognised Australia’s bushfire issues by displaying a banner saying Pray for Australia and the Yokohama staff collected money around the ground for the bushfire appeal.