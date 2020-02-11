Angola Paralympic faces financial difficulties to cover athletes’ expenses

LUANDA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Angolan Paralympic Committee (CPA) needs roughly 150 million Kwanzas (302,000 U.S. dollars) to support expenses with preparation, travel, and accommodation of the national teams to participate in Tokyo Paralympic Games, its secretary-general Antonio da Luz said on Friday.

The amount is to cover internal preparation of athletes, participation in international events and Tokyo Paralympic Games, Luz said, adding that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is expected to make available the money, but so far no answer has been given.

Part of the money for the participation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games should have been made available one year before the event kick-off to enable preparation to be done properly, Luz said.

The CPA continues to wait for the money to be made available in order to define the number of athletes it would take to compete in Tokyo.

“Let’s hope that government helps us. We are doing our part. Let tell them how much we want to go to Tokyo,” the official said.