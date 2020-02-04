Angola probes oil spill in Soyo region

LUANDA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Angola’s environment ministry is investigating an oil spill in the beaches of Soyo, in the country’s northern province of Zaire, the ministry said on Monday.

The spill happened on the dawn of Saturday, affecting the Quinfuquena beach, in Soyo municipality, the ministry said in a statement.

Located at the mouth of the Congo River, Soyo is the largest oil-producing region in Angola.

The ministry considers it premature to give any information about the origin of the spill as well as its environmental impact, the statement said.