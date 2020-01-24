Angola to have first digital bank

LUANDA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Angola is expected to have its first digital bank (Dubank Angola) this year with initial investment capital estimated at 12 million U.S. dollars, the bank’s CEO, Sergio Hirose, said on Wednesday.

Sergio Hirose explained that the digital bank has complied with legal demands set by the National Bank Reserve regarding share capital, structure, balance sheet, transparency, among other essentials to open a conventional bank.

Investment has been made since April 2019 such as the installation of a technological systems platform.

The Dubank Angola, the CEO said, will have customer service and since it is a digital bank its service will be able to reach everywhere in Angola, where there is an internet connection.

Installed since last December, Dubank Angola’s website has already registered more than 5,000 pre-registration requests seeking to open an account.

Although Angola has not yet digital bank activity regulation, the Dukank Angola will guarantee security and transparency, taking into consideration that the central bank is responsible for the audit, he said. Enditem