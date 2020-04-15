Angolan economy expected to contract 1.4% this year, IMF estimates – O Jornal Económico

The Angolan economy is expected to experience a recession of 1.4% this year, with the sharp drop in oil prices exacerbating the disruption caused by efforts to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic and the contagion of the fall in global economic growth, he said. this Wednesday the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In December, in the second evaluation of the country support program, the IMF forecast a growth of 1.2% for this year, after a recession of 1.1% in 2019. The new projection still compares with the decrease of 1.21 % that the Angolan Government expects for this year, having been forced to revise the previous forecast of 1.8% growth that would remove Angola from the recession that has lasted since 2015.

The Bretton Woods institution said this Wednesday that it sees the public debt ratio to Angola’s Gross Domestic Product rising to 132.2% in 2020, compared to 109.8% last year.

The downward revision of projections for the Angolan economy fits into a more negative outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, with the institution led by Kristalina Georgieva now forecasting a 1.6% recession this year, the biggest drop ever.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis,” said the IMF, in the Regional Economic Outlook. “The crisis threatens to neutralize the recent progress made in the region with regard to development and could weigh on growth in the coming years.

“The world faces a huge challenge and Sub-Saharan Africa will not be spared,” said Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s Africa Department. “Everything indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause huge losses of human lives and cause a serious economic crisis.”

He explained that the region is facing a steep decline in world growth, more restrictive financial conditions, a sharp decline in the prices of its main exports and serious disturbances in economic activity resulting from the measures adopted to limit the viral outbreak. “Consequently, we project that the region will contract 1.6% this year.”

The IMF stressed that “the sharp decline in stock prices commodities, especially oil, will exacerbate these effects, exacerbating challenges in some of the economies that depend on natural resources, namely Angola and Nigeria ”.

The Bretton Woods institution predicts an even tougher recession for Cape Verde, at 4%, and São Tomé and Príncipe, at 6%, explaining that they are part of a group of countries dependent on tourism and that they should “suffer a severe setback. ”. For Guinea-Bissau, the IMF projects a 1.5% recession, while Mozambique is expected to be the only Portuguese-speaking country to escape a recession, with growth of 2.2% this year.

The projections for 2021 are more optimistic, with the IMF seeing Angola growing 2.6%, Cape Verde 5.5%, Guinea-Bissau 3%, Mozambique 4.7% and São Tomé and Príncipe 5.5%.

Sharpening of vulnerabilities

The IMF warned that declining incomes will exacerbate existing vulnerabilities, while measures to contain and distance society will inevitably endanger the livelihoods of countless people. “In addition, the pandemic is reaching the continent at a time when many countries have little room for maneuver in their budgets, making it even more difficult for policy makers to respond,” he said.

In the light of this context, Selassie called for decisive action to limit the humanitarian and economic damage of the crisis, with the immediate priority of doing whatever it takes to increase public health spending in order to contain the outbreak, regardless of the budgetary situation. countries.

Second, the IMF sees it as crucial to provide considerable and timely support. “Policies to this effect may include cash transfers or in-kind support for vulnerable families, including workers in the informal sector, and may also include targeted and temporary support for the sectors most affected. The ability of countries to organize an adequate response depends to a large extent on access to

conditional funding from the international community ”.

Third, monetary and financial policies can also play a role

important in protecting business and employment, he stressed.

“The IMF is working closely with our partners – World Bank, World Health Organization

Health, African Development Bank and African Union – to respond

swift and effective to this crisis ”, he stressed. “We are ready to provide approximately $ 11 billion to 32 Sub-Saharan African countries that have requested assistance in recent weeks, with disbursements already made to Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, Ghana, Madagascar, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal and Togo”.

