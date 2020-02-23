Angry Man Utd fans rebrand club as ‘Partnership FC’ after sponsor deal confirmed

Man Utd fans have endured a difficult season with ups and downs but they have not taken well to their club’s latest partnership that sees them link up with a confectionary giant

Manchester United have been the subject of several food-related puns on social media after they signed a deal with confectionary brand Mondelēz International which has not gone down well with supporters.

Their brand includes the likes of Cadburys, Oreo, Tobelorone and Milka although fans have urged the team not to “sugar coat” their season.

Off the pitch United continue to thrive, which is largely down to the efforts of executive vice-chiarman Ed Woodward, although he is far from a fan favourite.

On the pitch the Red Devils have been blighted by inconsistencies and could miss out of the Champions League for a second straight season.

The lack of top European revenue is an issue at Old Trafford, but it is more than masked by their impressive showings off it and will be further enhanced after teaming up with Mondelez.

“Sounds like a pretty sweet deal,” claimed one fan.

“Partnership FC,” joked another.

While a third said: “We wont win the Champions League soon but at least we can win the confectionary league.”

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold said: “Whether it’s Cadbury, Ritz, Oreo, or one of its many other brands, Mondelēz’s products are renowned around the world.

“This global partnership will assist Mondelēz with its expansion into key markets whilst deepening the affinity their customers have for their products. For Manchester United, the partnership enables us to bring Mondelēz’s popular products to our fans and enhances our ability to continue investing on the pitch.”

While Colin O’Toole, Associate Marketing Director at Mondelēz, added: “We’re extremely proud to announce Mondelēz’s partnership with Manchester United.”